

Suspected movement along IB, high alert sounded in J&K

Published : May 14, 2018
Updated : May 14, 2018

Security installations along highways in Kathua, Samba, Jammu districts and security establishments have been put on alert. (Photo: AP)
Jammu: A high alert was sounded in the Jammu region after movement of suspected militants was detected along the International Border (I-B) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

“We have sounded a high alert in the area since 12 am after the detection of suspected movement of a group of people near the I-B in Kathua district,” the officer told PTI.

Security installations along highways in Kathua, Samba, Jammu districts and security establishments have been put on alert, he said.

Movement of suspected militants was detected in Kathua district’s Tarnah Allah area, which is close to the I-B, the officer said.

Three to four suspected militants are believed to be part of the group that has infiltrated from Pakistan into this side in Tarnah Allah in the Londi-Bobbiyan area, according to reports.

Police and security forces have set up check posts and launched search operations in the area.

