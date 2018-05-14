ICSE, ISC result 2018 declared, 98.5 pc pass in class 10, 96.21 pc in class 12

Class 10 results recorded a pass percentage of 98.5 per cent, while 96.21 per cent of the students passed Class 12 exam.

Girls have secured higher pass percentage, 97.63, while boys have achieved 94.96 per cent. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday declared the results for Classes 10 and 12 on Monday.

Girls have secured higher pass percentage, 97.63, while boys have achieved 94.96 per cent.

Class 10 results recorded a pass percentage of 98.5 per cent, while 96.21 per cent of the students passed Class 12 exam, said Gerry Arathoon, CEO of the Council.

Swayam Das from Mumbai is the ICSE all-India Class 10 topper with a score of 99.4 per cent.

Seven students have topped the Class 12 exam with an identical score of 99.5 per cent, he said.

The candidates can visit the official website - www.cisce.org or results.cisce.org to check their result.

Where and how to check ICSE, ISC Result 2018?

Step one: Go to official website: www.cisce.org

Step two: Click on the result link

Step three: Select your course and enter your unique id, index number and captcha code correctly

Step four: Click on show result

To get result via SMS, send SMS ICSE to 09248082883 for class 10 result and SMS ISC to 09248082883 for class 12 result.

This year, the ICSE board examinations began on February 26 and ended on April 12, while the ISC exams began on February 7 and ended on April 4.

(With PTI inputs)