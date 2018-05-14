The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 14, 2018 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  KXIPhad earlier lost to RCB , when both these teams met at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018: With play-off berth at stake, KXIP host Virat Kohli's RCB
 
India, All India

ICSE, ISC result 2018 declared, 98.5 pc pass in class 10, 96.21 pc in class 12

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 14, 2018, 6:01 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2018, 6:00 pm IST

Class 10 results recorded a pass percentage of 98.5 per cent, while 96.21 per cent of the students passed Class 12 exam.

Girls have secured higher pass percentage, 97.63, while boys have achieved 94.96 per cent. (Photo: PTI)
 Girls have secured higher pass percentage, 97.63, while boys have achieved 94.96 per cent. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday declared the results for Classes 10 and 12 on Monday.

Girls have secured higher pass percentage, 97.63, while boys have achieved 94.96 per cent.

Class 10 results recorded a pass percentage of 98.5 per cent, while 96.21 per cent of the students passed Class 12 exam, said Gerry Arathoon, CEO of the Council.

Swayam Das from Mumbai is the ICSE all-India Class 10 topper with a score of 99.4 per cent.

Seven students have topped the Class 12 exam with an identical score of 99.5 per cent, he said.

The candidates can visit the official website - www.cisce.org or results.cisce.org to check their result.

Where and how to check ICSE, ISC Result 2018?

Step one: Go to official website: www.cisce.org

Step two: Click on the result link

Step three: Select your course and enter your unique id, index number and captcha code correctly

Step four: Click on show result

To get result via SMS, send SMS ICSE to 09248082883 for class 10 result and SMS ISC to 09248082883 for class 12 result.

This year, the ICSE board examinations began on February 26 and ended on April 12, while the ISC exams began on February 7 and ended on April 4.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: cisce, icse result, isc result
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

2

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

3

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

4

Sanskrit: Language of Gods gets its first film book

5

Why Aamir Khan is still unhappy about his work in launchpad Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham