

CBI to file chargesheet in Punjab National Bank scam

Published : May 14, 2018, 6:36 am IST
The chargesheet will help the agency in expediting the extradition process against Nirav Modi and Choksi.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused in Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI is all set to file its chargesheet against diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

The central probe agency, sources said, is expected to file chargesheet against the duo by the end of this month.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) had in February this year revoked the passports of Nirav Modi and Choksi, after the duo failed to furnish their replies to a notice from the MEA in the stipulated time of one week.

Besides, the CBI will soon move the Interpol for issuance of a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with the `11,384-crore fraud case. A Red Corner Notice (RCN) is issued ‘to seek the arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action’ in a criminal case probe.

“Once an RCN is issued, the Interpol seeks to arrest the person concerned in any part of the world and notifies that country to take his or her custody for further action at their end”, sources said.

A special court in Mumbai had issued non-bailable warrants last month on the request of another central probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had also issued summonses to Modi and Choksi asking them to appear before it in Mumbai. However, both of them expressed their inability to depose citing business engagements.

Both are also accused on charges of money laundering (under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) in alleged connivance with some employees of PNB and have been stated by probe agencies to have left India before criminal charges were pressed against them. The ED too is probing the case.

Tags: mehul choksi, pnb scam, nirav modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

