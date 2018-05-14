BJP will win nearly 130 seats in Karnataka, says Yeddyurappa

Yeddyurappa calculation had never went wrong in the past and his party would get around 130 seats, said the former CM.

Bengaluru: Sounding extremely confident, state BJP President and chief ministerial candidate, B.S. Yeddyurappa said his party would win 125 and 130 seats and form the next government on its own.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he said anyone can say anything but the BJP is sure to come back to power on its own.

Not ready to comment on the exit poll surveys, Mr Yeddyurappa said he was not afraid of the Assembly poll results as the party was confident of getting the required number of seats to form the government.

“If you want, I will give you in writing that this time it’s BJP that will rule the state. I know which all constituencies we are going to win. Based on it, we are sure to get 125 to 130 seats. My calculation has never went wrong as I have travelled across the state and studied the pulse of the people. There is an anti-incumbency sentiment against the Congress party due to the anti-farmer attitude of chief minister Siddaramaiah. According to me, the Congress will not win more than 70 seats, Janata Dal (Secular) may get around 20-35 seats and Independents may get 2 to 4 seats”.

The former CM said he would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah on May 15 evening and fix the time and date for the formation of the new government in Karnataka.

After polling, Mr Siddaramaiah had become frustrated due to the fear of losing in both seats-Chamundeshwari and Badami, and was talking like someone suffering from mental instability, he added.