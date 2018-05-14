The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 14, 2018

India, All India

32-yr-old Pak-trained man planned high-profile assassinations in Mumbai, held

PTI
Published : May 14, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated : May 14, 2018, 10:27 am IST

Interrogation revealed that the man was part of a terror group that planned to carry out attacks on 'public utilities' and crowded areas.

Police said the accused got training in handling explosives, sophisticated firearms as well as suicide bombings at a Karachi-based camp run by a terror organisation. (Representational Image)
 Police said the accused got training in handling explosives, sophisticated firearms as well as suicide bombings at a Karachi-based camp run by a terror organisation. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man, who was planning to assassinate some important personalities, has been arrested by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad from the city's western suburbs, Anti-Terrorism Squad officials said Sunday.

Officials said that the man, who was arrested by the anti-terror agency's Juhu unit on May 11, had been to Pakistan, via Sharjah and Dubai, for training at a camp operated by a terror outfit.

Police said the accused got training in handling explosives, sophisticated firearms as well as suicide bombings at a Karachi-based camp run by a terror organisation.

"He was called to Pakistan by a person who is wanted in for terrorist activities in Mumbai. The arrested man first went to Sharjah to meet this wanted person where the latter provided him logistics support," an official said.

"After spending some time in Sharjah, he was sent to Dubai and from there to Karachi. He then attended a training camp there run by a terror outfit," the official said, adding that it has been learnt that this outfit had the backing of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The official said the arrested man's interrogation had revealed that he was part of a terror group that planned to carry out attacks on "public utilities" and crowded places.

"He has also revealed that assassinations of some important personalities of the city were also planned. Investigations are underway to find out more on all these aspects," he said.

The man was presented before a local court which remanded him in ATS custody till May 21.

