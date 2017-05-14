The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:24 AM IST

India, All India

NDA hopes surge, with signals from AIADMK and TRS

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published : May 14, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 1:56 am IST

With the NDA having nearly 410 MPs and over 1,600 MLAs, the estimated votes the coalition could muster added up to nearly over 5,32,000.

A victory in the presidential election will also give the BJP a major boost ahead of the 2019 general election.
 A victory in the presidential election will also give the BJP a major boost ahead of the 2019 general election.

New Delhi: With the presidential elections approaching, the BJP-led NDA seems to be surging ahead of the Opposition both in the number of votes and in percentage.

After Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress confirmed its support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the TRS and the AIADMK giving clear signals that they would support the ruling coalition’s candidate, the NDA could possibly cross the minimum number of  votes needed to breast the tape. If both the TRS and AIADMK support the NDA candidate, the Opposition’s effort to contest the presidential election will merely become a symbolic battle.

Saffron strategists say that with the “expected support” of these two parties the NDA would easily be able to get the 5,49,441 votes needed to get its candidate elected.

With the NDA having nearly 410 MPs and over 1,600 MLAs, the estimated votes the coalition could muster added up to nearly over 5,32,000. Going by saffron calculations, the added backing of the AIADMK and YSR Congress could get the NDA over 65,000 more votes. This would enable the NDA to cross the 6,00,000 figure, which is well above the required number. The data available with the BJP indicate the YSR Congress has over 16,000 votes, while the AIADMK has nearly 60,000 in its kitty.

The Opposition, meanwhile, continued to struggle to get all the anti-BJP parties on board. According to a socio-economic and political blog, the UPA has 810 MLAs and the total number of votes is nearly 93,000. Its attempts to woo the TRS and AIADMK seem to have collapsed. So far the Congress, Trinamul Congress, JD(U), RJD and the Left parties have shown signs of coming together. The BJD, which has remained neutral so far, has over 36,000 votes. The calculation so far indicates that the total votes of the anti-BJP bloc could add up to 4,00,000 at this juncture.

A victory in the presidential election will also give the BJP a major boost ahead of the 2019 general election. For the Opposition too, the presidential election will be a forum where it can test its strength with two years to go before the Lok Sabha polls.

Tags: opposition, jagan mohan reddy, lok sabha polls, presidential elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

2

Priyanka in talks for a film with Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons

3

Microsoft has a common clipboard for your Windows, Android and iOS devices

4

Your Windows 10 PC is going to become more 'Fluent'

5

White House throws open movie theatre for public

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham