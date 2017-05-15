The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 09:36 PM IST

India, All India

'Mr Corrupt', stop mud-slinging, prove yourself clean: BJP to Kejriwal

PTI
Published : May 14, 2017, 8:48 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 8:48 pm IST

Responding to the AAP's claim that Mishra was 'parroting' Lekhi said the sacked minister was once Kejriwal's confidant.

BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi also rubbished the Aam Aadmi Party's claim that Mishra was acting at its behest. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi also rubbished the Aam Aadmi Party's claim that Mishra was acting at its behest. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Branding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as "Mr Corrupt", the BJP on Sunday demanded his resignation after sacked minister Kapil Mishra alleged "massive" financial irregularities in the AAP's funding.

BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi also rubbished the Aam Aadmi Party's claim that Mishra was acting at its behest.

She said Kejriwal must come clean about the allegations levelled by the sacked Delhi minister.

He must respond to Mishra's claims instead of resorting to mud-slinging, she demanded.

"Mr Corrupt has increased corruption in Delhi by leaps and bounds and this has overshadowed governance. The AAP's leadership is being questioned because it is one man's party indulging in corrupt practice and filling the coffers of his own family and people around him," Lekhi said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has now become "Kejriwal Aadmi Party", she added.

The AAP swept to power in Delhi riding on its anti- corruption movement.

Responding to the AAP's claim that Mishra was "parroting" the BJP, Lekhi, an MP from central Delhi, said the sacked minister was once Kejriwal's confidant.

"Nobody has to parrot the BJP's lines. This person (Mishra) is somebody at whose behest people like Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav were thrown out of the AAP. He was close to Mr Corrupt.

"The BJP has nothing to do with him. When people from within the AAP are questioning the party leadership, we really don't have much task to do. We can only ask questions in consonance," she said.

Earlier on Sunday, Mishra told the media at his residence that the AAP had received "crores of rupees" from "shell companies" run by people close to Kejriwal.

He said there were discrepancies in the money received by the AAP and the amount it declared before the Election Commission.

The AAP refuted Mishra's charges and said he was "parroting" the BJP.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, aap, meenakshi lekhi, kapil mishra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

With 1 flight in 65 seconds, Mumbai becomes world's busiest single-runway airport

2

UP: 90-yr-old woman sells her 5 goats to construct toilet for 120-yr-old mother-in-law

3

Getting work is not tough. says Aditi Rao Hydari

4

UK’s 100 million CFL bulbs to be replaced with LED bulbs from India

5

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham