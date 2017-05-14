The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 14, 2017

India won't accept OBOR, it ignores core concerns on sovereignty: MEA

ANI
Published : May 14, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 9:14 am IST

India has been opposed to the inclusion of the CPEC under the OBOR initiative, as part of corridor passes through PoK.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)
 Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India has expressed its displeasure over Chinese flagship project 'One Belt, One Road' (OBOR), citing the nation would not accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The OBOR Forum, which is scheduled to be held in Beijing from May 14 to May 16, is being attended by 29 nations, including all South Asian nations, except India, as it has not sent representatives to the event.

"We are of firm belief that connectivity initiatives must be based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

"Connectivity projects must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Baglay said India has been urging China to engage in a meaningful dialogue on its connectivity initiative.

"We are awaiting a positive response from the Chinese side," he added. India has been opposed to the inclusion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the OBOR initiative. It's reported that a part of the project passes through the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The USD 51 billion CPEC project is a collection of infrastructure projects currently under construction throughout Pakistan. Several infrastructure projects would be undertaken in various provinces in Pakistan, including the Gilgit-Baltistan area, which falls in the PoK.

