Army gives Rs 75 lakh to Fayaz kin, names school after him

Fayaz bullet-riddled body was found in Harmain area of Shopian district

People hold a candle vigil at India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday in honour of Lt. Umar Fayaz Parray, the young Army officer who was murdered by terrorists in Kashmir. (Photo: Asian Age)

Srinagar: The Army paid glowing tributes to one of its young officers killed by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Shopian district earlier this week and presented a cheque of Rs 75 lakhs to the bereaved family. It also seized the occasion to make a passionate appeal to the people of the Valley to join hands in putting an end to the bloodshed in Kashmir.

Umar Fayaz Parray, a 22-year-old officer of Army’s 2 Rajputana Rifles, was on leave when abducted by two masked gunmen from the wedding of his (maternal) cousin in Batpora village of Kulgam district on Tuesday night. His bullet-riddled body was found in Harmain area of Shopian district on Wednesday morning.

“The family was assured of all assistance from the Army and that the perpetrators of this dastardly act would be brought to justice,” a statement issued by the Army said.

“To honour the martyr it has been decided to rename the Army Goodwill School Behibagh (Kashmir) as ‘Shaheed Lt. Umar Fayaz Goodwill School’”, the Amry statement said, adding that the DC also presented a cheque of ex-gratia amount from J&K and announced that a government job would be provided to a family member of the slain officer.

Relief cheques from Central AWWA Ex – Gratia Grant and National Defence Fund were also presented to the family by an officer of 2 Rajputana Rifles, the unit in which Lt Ummer Fayaz was commissioned.

“The General Officer while condemning this dastardly act called upon all sections of the society to join hands in putting an end to the bloodshed in Kashmir. He also urged the elders to sensitise the misguided youth to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream and contribute towards nation building,” the statement added.