The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

India, All India

After his ‘dizzying’ allegations, Mishra faints; hospitalised

PTI
Published : May 14, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 1:38 pm IST

He demanded Kejriwal's resignation, and that lost consciousness immediately after.

Mishra was taken to the RML hospital here from his residence in Civil Lines, where he has been on a hunger strike for the last five days. (Photo: PTI)
 Mishra was taken to the RML hospital here from his residence in Civil Lines, where he has been on a hunger strike for the last five days. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday fainted at a press conference after charging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with financial "irregularities".

Mishra was taken to the RML hospital here from his residence in Civil Lines, where he has been on a hunger strike for the last five days, demanding that the Aam Aadmi Party release details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders.

The former Water Resources and Tourism Minister in the Kejriwal government, before taking ill, alleged that the party received funds worth "crores of rupees" from several "shell" companies.

"All this happened with the knowledge of Arvind Kejriwal as these shell companies deposited money in the AAP bank account on the same day and time in January 2014," Mishra said, brandishing documents.

He demanded Kejriwal's resignation, and that lost consciousness immediately after.

The ex-minister had after he was sacked, levelled personal allegations of "corruption" against Kejriwal and his minister Satyendar Jain.

Tags: kapil mishra, arvind kejriwal, faints, satyendar jain, bribery allegations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK’s 100 million CFL bulbs to be replaced with LED bulbs from India

2

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

3

Priyanka in talks for a film with Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons

4

Microsoft has a common clipboard for your Windows, Android and iOS devices

5

Your Windows 10 PC is going to become more 'Fluent'

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham