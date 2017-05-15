The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 09:36 PM IST

India, All India

ACB summons Kejriwal's personal secy over Rs 400 crore tanker scam

PTI
Published : May 14, 2017, 9:05 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 9:05 pm IST

Mishra had alleged that Kejriwal had influenced the probe into tanker scam that dates back to Sheila Dikshit's tenure as chief minister.

Mishra had alleged that the investigation into the tanker scam was repeatedly delayed and influenced by Kejriwal and 'his two men'. (Photo: PTI)
 Mishra had alleged that the investigation into the tanker scam was repeatedly delayed and influenced by Kejriwal and 'his two men'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary in connection with its probe in the alleged Rs 400 crore tanker scam.

The anti-graft body had recorded sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's detailed statement last week. Mishra has also been called to appear on Monday for further questioning.

ACB chief Mukesh Kumar Meena said that Bibhav Kumar, private secretary to Kejriwal, has been called for questioning on Wednesday in the case.

Mishra is also likely to be questioned again on Monday. He is currently hospitalised after he fainted during a press conference in which he revealed purported details of alleged financial irregularities committed by the Aam Aadmi Party for its donations.

He has been on a hunger strike demanding details of Kejriwal and his team's foreign tours.

If Mishra is not able to appear on Monday since he is unwell, he can also come on Tuesday, said another officer.

Mishra had alleged that Kejriwal had influenced the probe into the tanker scam that dates back to Sheila Dikshit's tenure as chief minister.

He had alleged that the investigation into the tanker scam was repeatedly delayed and influenced by Kejriwal and "his two men".

Last year in August, Dikshit was "examined" by the ACB officials in connection with her alleged involvement in the tanker scam besides being handed over a set of 18 written
questions.

Till some time back, Mishra had been accusing the BJP of shielding Dikshit in the case but last week, he alleged that the AAP government tried to protect her.

The Kejriwal-led AAP government had in June 2015 constituted a fact-finding committee to go into alleged irregularities in procuring some 385 stainless steel water tankers by the DJB.

The Delhi government in June 2016 sent a report of the fact-finding committee to the then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung following which an FIR was registered in the case. 

Tags: tanker scam, anti-corruption branch, arvind kejriwal, kapil mishra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

With 1 flight in 65 seconds, Mumbai becomes world's busiest single-runway airport

2

UP: 90-yr-old woman sells her 5 goats to construct toilet for 120-yr-old mother-in-law

3

Getting work is not tough. says Aditi Rao Hydari

4

UK’s 100 million CFL bulbs to be replaced with LED bulbs from India

5

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham