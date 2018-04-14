The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

India, All India

Tamil Nadu: Ultra Left singer Kovan arrested for 'deprecative' anti-Modi song

PTI
Published : Apr 14, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2018, 11:15 am IST

'While we seek Cauvery water, they held a rath yatra as a precursor to riots and I have been arrested,' Kovan alleged.

In October 2015, Kovan was arrested on charges of sedition and for uploading defamatory content against the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on social media. (Photo: TouTube Screengrab)
 In October 2015, Kovan was arrested on charges of sedition and for uploading defamatory content against the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on social media. (Photo: TouTube Screengrab)

Tiruchirappalli: A propagandist singer of an ultra Left outfit was arrested in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli on Friday for his alleged "highly deprecative" song against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling AIADMK regime over the Cauvery issue

'Comrade' Kovan, Tiruchirappalli district functionary of art and literary outfit "Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam," was arrested and released after a local court granted him bail, a senior police official said.

Acting on a complaint from a BJP functionary, police arrested Kovan under IPC sections including those related to promoting enmity between different groups and provoking breach of public peace.

High drama marked Kovan's arrest with his relatives and friends objecting to him being taken away by police.

They placed vehicles in front of a police van brought in to take the propagandist away. Police personnel had a tough time removing them and arresting him.

"I sang a song against the Ram Rajya rath yatra. My song sought Cauvery Management Board (CMB). While we seek Cauvery water, they held a rath yatra as a precursor to riots and I have been arrested," Kovan alleged.

The song with alleged objectionable content was sung by Kovan in a protest in Tiruchirappalli in March, seeking CMB.

The song, which is also available on YouTube, slams the VHP-backed Ram Rajya Rath Yatra that traversed through Tamil Nadu districts in March. It was also allegedly disrespectful of Modi and the AIADMK regime

In October 2015, Kovan was arrested on charges of sedition and for uploading defamatory content against the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on social media. He was released on bail a month later by a court.

Kovan, used to sing songs holding a traditional drum, and was noted for his dance songs with a sharp Left ideology.

Tags: narendra modi, aiadmk, cauvery issue, kovan, makkal kalai ilakkiya kazhagam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tiruchirapalli

MOST POPULAR

1

Late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

2

IPL 2018, RCB vs KXIP: AB de Villiers half century guides RCB to 4 wicket win vs KXIP

3

Here are steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

4

Samsung bids goodbye to Internet connectivity for Galaxy J2 Pro

5

9 things you did not know about Friday the 13th

more

Editors' Picks

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham