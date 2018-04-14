The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018 | Last Update : 05:54 AM IST

India, All India

PM speaks up, calls Unnao, Kathua a ‘national shame’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 14, 2018, 5:30 am IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2018, 5:31 am IST

Earlier in the day Congress president Rahul Gandhi had put pressure on the PM on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After facing scathing criticism over his silence on the horrific Kathua and Unnao rape cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday finally made a statement on the issue and called the rapes a “shame”. He also assured that the guilty would not be spared.

Earlier in the day Congress president Rahul Gandhi had put pressure on the PM on Twitter. He had posed two questions and dared Mr Modi to answer them. “Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. 1) What do you think about the growing violence against women & children? 2) Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state? India is waiting,” Mr Gandhi had tweeted.

“I want to assure all that justice will be done and the guilty will not be spared,” Mr Modi said while addressing a gathering  after inaugurating an Ambedkar Memorial at Alipur Road in the national capital.

“The incidents of the last two days are shameful for any civil society. These (incidents) also dishonour the sacrifices of all our freedom fighters.” He added that the nation was “shaken” by the gruesome incidents. “We are ashamed as a society and nation. Our daughters will get justice. We all will have to work together to end this internal evil.”

Before the Prime Minister’s reaction on the twin incidents, the BJP leadership, after being slammed from all sides for maintaining a stoic silence, started speaking up on the issue.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, while seeking stringent punishment for the guilty, defended two Jammu and Kashmir ministers of the party who had joined a rally against a police probe into the Kathua gangrape and murder case.

She claimed that they were “misled” into attending the protest. Ms Lekhi also accused the Opposition of indulging in “dangerous politics” over the Kathua and Unnao cases.

Her comments evoked a sharp reaction from the Congress which said on Twitter, “BJP’s MP Meenakshi Lekhi’s insensitive remark is an insult to Indian citizens standing up for their rights. Her statement reflects her party’s regressive ideology. She must take back her words and apologise immediately.”

Union home minister Rajnath Singh said that the Kathua gangrape victim should get justice. He told reporters that he had spoken to BJP president Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on the Kathua incident.

Information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani said stern action would be taken against those found guilty in the Unnao rape case and condemned what she said were efforts to “politicise” such cases.

“The law and the administration will work according to the Constitution and an appeal in this regard has been made by senior persons in the BJP. There are some people who want to politicise such incidents, but as a woman, I believe and it is my request that victim-shaming should not be done,” she said, responding to reporters’ questions in Amethi.

Sensing the prevailing anger over the rapes, Union women and children development  minister Maneka Gandhi asked her ministry to work on a proposal to amend the Pocso law to bring in the provision of death penalty for those who rape a girl below the age of 12 years.

“I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the ministry intend to bring an amendment to the Pocso Act asking for death penalty for rape of children below 12 years,” she said. Her ministry will move a Cabinet note on Monday to amend the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, she said, responding to media persons’ queries.

Tags: narendra modi, unnao rape case, kathua rape case, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2018, RCB vs KXIP: AB de Villiers half century guides RCB to 4 wicket win vs KXIP

2

Here are steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

3

Samsung bids goodbye to Internet connectivity for Galaxy J2 Pro

4

9 things you did not know about Friday the 13th

5

Women, find out the scents which help seduce men

more

Editors' Picks

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham