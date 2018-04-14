The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018 | Last Update : 03:58 PM IST

India, All India

Modi visits Chhattisgarh, launches insurance scheme, rail line project

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 14, 2018, 3:17 pm IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2018, 3:18 pm IST

The mission covers 10 Cr poor families and provide a cover of Rs 5 L per family per year for secondary, tertiary care hospitalisation.

The Prime Minister's visit to the state coincides with the birth anniversary of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar. (Photo: DC)
 The Prime Minister's visit to the state coincides with the birth anniversary of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar. (Photo: DC)

Jagdalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, inaugurated the "Ayushman Bharat- National Health Protection Mission" and other development projects, officials said.

The mission aims at covering 10 crore poor and vulnerable families and provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The scheme was launched by Modi at Jangla village in Bijapur, officials said.

The Prime Minister's visit to the state coincides with the birth anniversary of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

The PM will launch the Ayushman Bharat scheme from a sub-health centre at Jangla and later inaugurate bank branches in seven villages, including Jangla, of Bijapur district, he said.

A newly-laid railway line between Gudum and Bhanupratappur will be commissioned through video-conferencing, the official said.

He said the line, part of the Dallirajhra-Rowghat railway project, will help connect the people of north Bastar.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first phase of the state government's Bastar Net Project, which aims at expanding the reach of the Internet to the remote villages of the division.

As part of the project, an optical fibre cable network is being laid over an area of 40,000 square kilometres in Bijapur, Narayanpur, Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Sukma and Dantewada districts of Bastar division, the official informed.

"The PM will address a public gathering at Jangla and then proceed to Jagdalpur from where he will leave by an Air Force plane for New Delhi at around 4pm," the official said.

This is the PM's fourth visit to the state since the NDA came to power in 2014 and second one to Bastar, having visited the area earlier on May 9, 2015.

The visit will be conducted under a massive security umbrella which will see the deployment of 10,000 personnel, including commandos from the elite Special Protection Group and jawans from the state's Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF).

CCTVs, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been deployed as part of security arrangements during the visit, said officials.

Naxal groups active in the area have opposed the PM's visit and have pasted pamphlets in several interior pockets of the district asking people to boycott the visit.

Tags: modi in chhattisgarh, ayushman bharat- national health protection mission, br ambedkar
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Bastar

MOST POPULAR

1

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

2

Male stork migrates 14,000 km every year to be with handicapped mate

3

Here are benefits of Padahastasana, as described by PM Modi

4

Late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

5

IPL 2018, RCB vs KXIP: AB de Villiers half century guides RCB to 4 wicket win vs KXIP

more

Editors' Picks

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham