The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018 | Last Update : 07:17 AM IST

India, All India

Govt won’t allow SC/ST Act to be diluted, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 14, 2018, 5:38 am IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2018, 6:57 am IST

The Prime Minister challenged the Congress to name even a single thing which it may have done to honour the legacy of Dr Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured that his government will not let the law to prevent atrocities on SCs and STs to be diluted after the Supreme Court laid down new guidelines to prevent its misuse.

Mr Modi’s dalit outreach comes just days after a violent Bharat bandh was observed on April 2 by various SC/ST organisations over the apex court’s ruling on the aforementioned legislation, and after some Dalit lawmakers of the BJP had complained of being discriminated upon. Incidents of desecration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statues in some of parts of the country also occurred over the past few days.

The Prime Minister also launched a full scale assault on the Congress for humiliating dalit icon Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and alleged that successive Congress regimes right from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, tried to erase his legacy of nation building.

The Prime Minister challenged the Congress to name even a single thing which it may have done to honour the legacy of Dr Ambedkar. He said that it was Congress’ political compulsion that it has to take Dr Ambedkar’s name as it plays votebank politics to woo SCs and STs during elections.

He also accused the opposition party of spreading “lies” to create fissures.

“I want to assure the nation that the law which has been made stringent by us will not allowed to be affected (by the SC order)... Do not get trapped by the Congress and those parties who have surrendered to the Congress culture,” he said at the inauguration of B.R. Ambedkar memorial here.

His remarks on the SC verdict and the resultant protests marred by violence assume significance as several opposition parties have accused the BJP and the government of being anti-dalit.

The Prime said in 2015, it was his government which included several new crimes under the ambit of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.  “From 22, the crimes to be covered under the law were increased to 47 by our government... We also enhanced the compensation to be aid to the victims,” he said.

Mr Modi reminded the gathering that when the government amended the law, it allowed the provision of denial of interim bail to remain to ensure that it remains effective. He said while the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on March 20, the government acted fast to file a review petition. He said people often wonder about the delay in moving the top court.

Tags: narendra modi, sc/st act, br ambedkar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2018, RCB vs KXIP: AB de Villiers half century guides RCB to 4 wicket win vs KXIP

2

Here are steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

3

Samsung bids goodbye to Internet connectivity for Galaxy J2 Pro

4

9 things you did not know about Friday the 13th

5

Women, find out the scents which help seduce men

more

Editors' Picks

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham