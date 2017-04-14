Video: Punjab Minister threatens school principal over name on inauguration stone

Talking to the media later, Dharamsod scolded one of his associates for interrupting in between and tried to deny his threatening remarks.

After being pointed out that his name should have been at the top, he started shouting at the principal. (ANI Twitter)

Nabha (Punjab): In what exposes the high-handedness of the politicians, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsod, who on Thursday attended a school building inauguration here, fumed at the lady principal and threatened to suspend her for putting his name at the third place in an inauguration stone in the school.

The incident took place at a Government Secondary School for Girls where Dharamsod was invited as a special guest. After being pointed out that his name should have been at the top, he started shouting at the principal.

#WATCH: Cong Min Sadhu Dharamsot gets angry on a school principal in Nabha after spotting his name listed 3rd on inaugration. stone #Punjab pic.twitter.com/LE5UvNvk7R — ANI (@ANI_news) April 14, 2017

Talking to the media later, Dharamsod scolded one of his associates for interrupting in between and attempted to deny his threatening remarks.

He said, "He had accidentally come for the inauguration from community side."

When pointed by the media that he had been videographed while he was threatening to suspend the principal, Dharamsod said, "I have not said anything on record. What I am saying now before press is on record. Scores of things take place inside."