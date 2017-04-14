The Asian Age | News

Friday, Apr 14, 2017

India

Video: J&K youth tied to army jeep to prevent stone-pelting

PTI
Published : Apr 14, 2017
Updated : Apr 14, 2017, 2:08 pm IST

The video was reportedly shot in Budgam district where miscreants disrupted polling during Sunday's bypoll to Srinagar LS constituency.

(Photo: Twitter/ Omar Abdullah)
 (Photo: Twitter/ Omar Abdullah)

Srinagar: A video in which a youth was allegedly tied to an army jeep as a human shield against stone pelting has gone viral on social media in Srinagar, leading to an outrage with former chief minister Omar Abdullah terming it as "shocking".

The video was reportedly shot in Beerwah area of Budgam district where miscreants disrupted polling during Sunday's bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency by pelting stones.

It is being widely shared on social networks in Kashmir and drawing condemnation.

"This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!" Omar wrote on Twitter.

Omar, who represents Beerwah seat in the state assembly, said while he understands the outrage generated across the country by a video in which CRPF personnel was heckled by protestors, he is outraged that the video of youth tied to jeep is not generating same anger.

"I understand the outrage the CRPF video generated. I'm also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won't generate the same anger.

"Let's see channels going ballistic and having discussions with outraged panelists now. Probably not since 'Kashmir is ours' hell with Kashmiris," the former chief minister said.

Omar demanded an inquiry into the incident.  "A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry and follow up NOW!" he added.

Army and defence officials were not immediately available for comment.

Tags: budgam district, srinagar bypoll, stone pelting, omar abdullah
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

