UP: Triple talaq victim's parents fight for justice, may knock PM's door

ANI
Published : Apr 14, 2017, 5:48 pm IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2017, 5:49 pm IST

Rehana's mother said that her daughter is facing harassment, adding this system of triple talaq must end.

Rehana had earlier this week sat on a dharna outside her in-laws residence after she was denied entry to the house. (Representational image/File)
Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The distressed parents of Rehana are determined to provide justice to their daughter - a victim of triple talaq.

Rehana has been allegedly given divorce by her husband and her father is now determined to fight this battle to provide justice not only for her daughter but for all victims of the Muslim community.

Narrating her daughter's ordeal the grief-stricken father said, "My daughter is married for five years. For the last one and a half years she is staying here with us. I have come to provide justice to my daughter. But my daughter's in-laws lock their door. I am fighting this battle not only for my daughter but also for all the Muslim women."

Asserting that his fight is to end this system of triple talaq, he said that he may go to the doorstep of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath if required.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rehana's mother said that her daughter is facing harassment, adding this system of triple talaq must end.

"Other Rehanas should not go through similar torments. The girls should get justice. I am appealing to the Maulana not to take one and a half years to abolish the practice. My daughter must get justice. I will go to Modi ji and Yogi ji and urge them to provide justice to my daughter. The police did not help us," she added.

Rehana had earlier this week sat on a dharna outside her in-laws residence after she was denied entry to the house.

Meanwhile, offering a bizarre solution to end the controversial practice of triple talaq, the Hindu Mahasabha has asked those Muslim women, who have been a victim of the practice, to adopt Hinduism.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) vice-president Kalbe earlier on Tuesday requested the government to not interfere in the matter of triple talaq, adding the Muslim board would eradicate this evil.

The Allahabad High Court had in December 2016 held that the practice of triple talaq is 'cruel' and raised an issue that whether the Muslim Personal Law could be amended to provide relief to the Muslim women.

The High Court also stated that the form of 'instant divorce' is 'most demeaning'.

The Supreme Court is to hear multiple pleas challenging the validity of triple talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy practices among the Muslims community on May 11 during the summer vacation.

The incidents related to victims of triple talaq have been making headlines for quite some time.

Since the formation of new government in Uttar Pradesh, scores of Muslim women and their representative organisations have urged the Chief Minister to frame a policy against the practice of triple talaq, which allows a Muslim man to divorce his wife just by saying 'talaq' thrice.

Several reports have recently shown that many Muslim men even resort to innovative ways like WhatsApp, letter, ads in newspapers and voice call to divorce their wives.

Tags: triple talaq case, muslim community, fight for justice, rehana talaq case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh

