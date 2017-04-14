PM Modi eyes BHIM salute to BR Ambedkar

A series of development projects are going to be inaugurated in Nagpur, the Prime Minister said.

New Delhi: The BHIM-Aadhaar platform for merchants to facilitate digital payments as well as the cashback and referral bonus schemes for the BHIM app will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Nagpur on Friday.

“This will enable every Indian citizen to pay digitally using their biometric data like their thumb imprint on a merchants’ biometric enabled device which could be smartphone having a biometric reader,” an official statement said.

These announcements will be made by Mr Modi at a function on the occasion of 126th birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

“I am extremely honoured to be visiting Nagpur tomorrow (Friday), on the very special occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“In Nagpur, I will pray at Deekshabhoomi, a holy spot that is very closely associated with Dr. Ambedkar,” he added.

Deekshabhoomi is a sacred monument of Buddhism located where Ambedkar reverted to Buddhism on Ashok Vijaya Dashami on October 14, 1956.

“We are unwavering in our efforts towards creating a strong, prosperous and inclusive India of Dr. Ambedkar’s dreams,” Mr Modi said.

A series of development projects are going to be inaugurated in Nagpur, the Prime Minister said. Meanwhile, official sources said that already, 27 major banks are now on board with 3 lakh merchants so that they can start accepting payments using BHIM Aadhaar.

Mr Modi will also felicitate the winners of the mega draw of the two major incentive schemes to promote digital payments — Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digidhan Vyapaar Yojana.