Now, UP plans ‘Juliet’ squad to check harassers

Lucknow: After the grand success of the anti-Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh, it is now the “Juliets” who will carry forward the campaign against street harassers.

The UP Police will now be deploying women police personnel, dressed in civil clothes, as a decoy in public places to catch the harassers red-handed.

A team of 15 woman police personnel have been picked for the job in Lucknow.

SSP, Lucknow Manzil Saini said another team would be present at a distance and catch anyone passing remarks or harassing decoys. She said decoys would be sent out randomly, three daily at different places, and if successful, it would be implemented across the city.

The police official said, “These women will be deployed at spots where complaints of harassment are rampant. These spots include the 1,090 crossing, CIMAP road, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Aliganj, Picnic Spot road, and parks in Gomti Nagar and Mahanagar where women go for evening walks.

The anti-Romeo squads set up by the UP Police has also received flak for harassing young couples, some of whom turned out to be cousins or siblings.

“There has been a perceptible decline in instances of harassment around girls’ schools and colleges and main market areas. We had 23 dedicated squads and from March 23 to 31, 3,234 people were quizzed, one arrested and ten were let off after a warning. Only 725 were quizzed between April 1-7 and no arrests were made. The drive will run alongside phase two from now,” she said.