Indian envoy to meet Pak Foreign Secy on Jadhav's sentence today

Journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale will be meeting Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in connection with the case of retired Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been given death sentence by an army court there.

According to sources, Bambawale is expected to raise the issue of consular access to Jadhav as Pakistan has rejected 14 Indian requests for the same in the last one year.

Apart from diplomatic options, India will also explore legal remedies permitted under Pakistan legal system including Jadhav's family appealing against the verdict.