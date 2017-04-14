The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 14, 2017 | Last Update : 11:16 AM IST

India, All India

Allow paper ballots if good EVMs not available: UP poll body to EC

PTI
Published : Apr 14, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2017, 10:38 am IST

Some political parties, including the Congress, have raised the issue of reliability of EVMs.

EC to provide latest EVMs which are in good working condition.(Photo:PTI)
 EC to provide latest EVMs which are in good working condition.(Photo:PTI)

Lucknow: The State Election Commission on Thursday urged the EC to allow it to hold elections for the posts of mayor and corporators of various civic bodies in Uttar Pradesh
using the traditional paper ballots if it could not provide EVMs in "good working  condition".

"I had a word with Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and requested him that the EC must provide latest EVMs which are in good working condition. Else, it should allow us to conduct the urban local bodies elections using paper ballots," State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal told PTI, adding that he was awaiting a reply in this regard.

The poll process for the urban local bodies across the state will have to be completed by the second week of July, he said, adding that the the State Election Commission was
currently working on delimitation of wards on a war footing. 

In 2012, EVMs were used in the elections for the posts of mayors and corporators in 12 municipal corporations, while paper ballots were used in 194 nagar palika parishads and 423 nagar panchayats.

"In November 2016, we wrote to the EC requesting allotment of EVMs from Madhya Pradesh. Later, we were told by the Chief Electoral Officer of that state that the EVMs were sent to Maharashtra as per orders of the EC," Agarwal said.

The SEC had then urged the EC to provide EVMs from somewhere else. "Then we came to know that the EVMs supposed to be used for the urban local bodies polls were pre-2006 models. The machines had outlived their utility and were discarded by the EC.

"I told Zaidi that if the EC considers the EVMs discarded, why was it giving them to us. This is a sensitive matter. If you are not able to give us the latest EVMs, we can conduct the urban local bodies elections with paper ballots," Agarwal said.

He added that he has urged the EC to give him in writing that the EVMs are old.
"Using discarded EVMs to conduct elections is not right. In the absence of latest EVMs, we may have to conduct the mayoral elections using paper ballots," said Agarwal.

Some political parties, including the Congress, have raised the issue of reliability of EVMs in the aftermath of recently-held Assembly elections in five states, including
Uttar Pradesh.

Tags: evm machine, election commission, ballot paper, nasim zaidi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

This man made his own iPhone 6S from salvaged phone parts

2

Confirmed! Jude Law to join the cast of Fantastic Beasts

3

New York banker dives deep into her savings to visit Titanic

4

Video: In UP, murder accused goes shopping with policemen

5

This throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan with Ranbir Kapoor as a kid, is a treat to your eyes

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham