Saturday, Mar 14, 2020 | Last Update : 06:07 PM IST

India, All India

Doctor couple trigger corona panic at Assam hospital

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Mar 14, 2020, 5:43 pm IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2020, 6:05 pm IST

The man returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia and performed an operation in the hospital

Passengers wear protective masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at Guwahati Railway Station in Guwahati. (PTI)
 Passengers wear protective masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at Guwahati Railway Station in Guwahati. (PTI)

Guwahati: The coronavirus shutdown reached the northeast today with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal deciding not to participate in any public programme till March 31 and Mizoram banning the entry of any non-native into the state.

There was panic at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta when a doctor couple who had returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia were found to be having symptoms similar to coronavirus.

The superintendent of the medical college, Dhrubajyoti Bora told reporters that the couple were asked to stay away from work and self-isolate themselves at home for 14 days. He added that the doctor had not informed the hospital authorities about their visit abroad.

“They went on a vacation and upon returning, he rejoined duty without reporting his foreign visit.

“We have cleaned and sterilised the operation theatre in which he operated on a patient,” said Bora.

Local television channels flashed news of the episode, which created panic among hospital staff and patients.

Assam transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary reviewed the state’s preparedness to handle an emergency arising from the coronavirus threat. The meeting was attended by health officials, officials of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), Inland Water Transport (IWT), and bus, cab and auto-rickshaw operators.

The minister said all ASTC buses and IWT ferries are being cleaned thoroughly after each trip they make. “We have made sanitizers available to the bus drivers, conductors and passengers,” he said.

The minister said that they have issued advisory to Ola and Uber representatives to sensitize their drivers about the precautionary measures to be taken while transporting passengers.

“If a passenger shows symptoms like a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever, enquire courteously his/her travel history and guide the passenger to the nearest PHC (primary health centre) or hospital,” he urged.

The Mizoram government, which had on Friday banned mass gatherings and social events to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, banned the entry of non-natives to the state today.

Informing that the state has stopped issuing Inner Line Permits (ILPs) which are mandatory for outsiders to enter the state, sources said chief minister Zoramthanga has also appealed to churches to avoid organising conferences and pilgrimages for some time.

Tags: guwahati, mizoram, assam
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

A total of 5469 persons are under observation in the state. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram collector issues high alert in the district

Passengers wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic at a metro station in New Delhi on March 13, 2020. India has 84 positive coronavirus cases so far, the Health Ministry said. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases rise to 84 in India: Health Ministry

Most Indians were expecting a cut in petrol and diesel prices after international prices fell below USD 35 per barrel earlier this week. (PTI)

WTF: Government raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 per litre

The annual meeting of RSS's highest decision-making body was to be held in Bengaluru from March 15-17. (PTI)

Coronavirus: RSS cancels three day meet in Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

2

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

3

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

4

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

5

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham