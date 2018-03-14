The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST

India, All India

With Rs 1,000 crore of declared assets, Jaya Bachchan may be richest MP

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 14, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2018, 1:36 pm IST

Jaya Bachchan's declared immovable and movable assets along with those of her husband's are Rs 460 crore and Rs 540 crore respectively.

Jaya Bachchan, who has recently filed her nomination as an SP candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 493 crore in her affidavit to the Election Commission. (Photo: File)
  Jaya Bachchan, who has recently filed her nomination as an SP candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 493 crore in her affidavit to the Election Commission. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Jaya Bachchan, a veteran actor and Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh could be the country’s richest Minister of Parliament (MP).

Jaya Bachchan has declared assets worth of Rs 1,000 crore.

The assets declared by the veteran actor easily puts her above BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha who declared assets worth Rs 800 crore in 2014 when he made a debut in the Upper House.

Jaya Bachchan, who has recently filed her nomination as an SP candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 493 crore in her affidavit to the poll panel. 

The three-term Rajya Sabha MP straight has declared that her assets along with that of her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, have doubled since her last such affidavit in 2012, in the affidavit submitted to EC while filing nomination for her fourth straight term.

The affidavit says that Jaya Bachchan, 69, together with her husband, has immovable assets worth over Rs 460 crore, and their movable assets are valued at Rs 540 crore, much above the Rs 343 crore declared in 2012.

Bachchan’s list of movable assets includes a pen worth Rs 9 lakh and watches worth Rs 51 lakh. This, however, is considerably lower than what her husband Amitabh Bachchan owns -- watches worth a whopping Rs 3.4 crore.

Furthermore, the celebrity couple owns a 3,175 square metre residential property in Brignogan Plages in France other than plush properties in Bhopal, Noida, Delhi, Pune and Mumbai, and in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

Amitabh Bachchan has been shown owning a plot in Daultapur area of Barabanki district worth Rs 5.7-crore and the Rajya Sabha MP herself owns a Rs. 2.2-crore agricultural land measuring 1.22 hectare in Kakori area of Lucknow.

Tags: jaya bachchan, amitabh bachchan, samajwadi party, rajya sabha mp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits on social media

2

Google guru Page tests flying taxis in New Zealand

3

Sreejesh makes comeback, Sardar dropped from CWG bound India squad

4

KriArj Entertainment to remake Woh Kaun Thi, is Shahid Kapoor roped in?

5

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims Russian scientist

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham