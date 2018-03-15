The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018 | Last Update : 08:46 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Ban vs Ind: Raina, Rohit take India to 176-3
 
India, All India

This year's resolution is to protect, promote Bharatiya languages: RSS

ANI
Published : Mar 14, 2018, 8:30 pm IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2018, 8:32 pm IST

The RSS, also wants to include Bharatiya languages in all the competitive examinations held in the country.

On the concluding day of three-day conclave of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the RSS, the resolution was passed. (Photo: PTI | File)
 On the concluding day of three-day conclave of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the RSS, the resolution was passed. (Photo: PTI | File)

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday passed a resolution to protect and promote Bharatiya languages.

On the concluding day of three-day conclave of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the RSS, the resolution was passed.

"Our main resolution for this year is to protect and promote Bharatiya languages," Telangana RSS Secretary Ramesh Kacham said.

And, in order to achieve the same, the RSS wants to include Bharatiya languages in all the competitive examinations held in the country.

"Availability of teaching and study material and the option of appearing in the examinations, especially for higher education in all faculties, including the technical and medical studies, should be made available in Bharatiya languages too," Kacham said.

Tags: rashtriya swayamsevak sangh, bharatiya languages, competitive exams in india, akhil bharatiya pratinidhi sabha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

2

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

3

Study finds parents do have a favourite child

4

Aamir Khan turns 53: You’re his true fan only if you know these 13 facts about him

5

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits on social media

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham