Lalu Yadav an ideology, capture will destroy JDU, BJP: Tejaswi Yadav

Published : Mar 14, 2018, 4:26 pm IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2018, 4:28 pm IST

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav said that bypoll results reflected that jailed party chief Lalu Prasad's influence still prevailed in Bihar.

'The affection from public has provided us with humility and strength; as for the rest, victory and loss are a part of a democracy,' Yadav tweeted. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: With the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) marking a clear lead in the by-elections for Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanbad Assembly seat, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on Wednesday said that results reflected that the jailed party chief Lalu Prasad's influence still prevailed in Bihar.

"You have not captured 'Lalu' but an ideology. This very ideology will destroy your arrogance. We put forth our argument with utmost humility in the court. The affection from public has provided us with humility and strength; as for the rest, victory and loss are a part of a democracy," Yadav tweeted.

The tweet was directed at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whom the RJD leader has accused of hatching a conspiracy against his father Lalu Prasad, when the latter was convicted in multiple fodder scams.

The results for the by-elections held for Araria Lok Sabha seat and seats of Bhabua and Jehanabad will be declared on Wednesday.

The bypolls are seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the state's Grand Alliance and joined the BJP.

