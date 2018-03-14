The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

India, All India

IndiGo's curtailed schedule continues for third day, 42 flights cancelled

PTI
Published : Mar 14, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2018, 10:10 am IST

On Tuesday, IndiGo and GoAir had together cancelled over 65 flights due to the grounding of their 11 aircraft by DGCA.

Domestic carrier IndiGo continued to operate with a curtailed schedule for the third day on Wednesday with the airline cancelling 42 flights following the grounding of eight of its A320neo planes along with three of GoAir due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues. (Photo: File)
 Domestic carrier IndiGo continued to operate with a curtailed schedule for the third day on Wednesday with the airline cancelling 42 flights following the grounding of eight of its A320neo planes along with three of GoAir due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Domestic carrier IndiGo continued to operate with a curtailed schedule for the third day on Wednesday with the airline cancelling 42 flights following the grounding of eight of its A320neo planes along with three of GoAir due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues.

IndiGo has cancelled 42 flights for March 14. This includes flights to Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun, Amritsar, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, among others, the airline announced on its website.

Number of flights cancelled by the other carrier GoAir for Wednesday was not immediately available.

On Tuesday, IndiGo and GoAir had together cancelled over 65 flights due to the grounding of their 11 aircraft by the country's aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday, citing passengers safety concerns arising out of the mid-air shut down of the Pratt& Whitney-manufactured Neo engines of these airplanes.

The cancellation of services in a large number has put thousands of passengers at inconvenience as they had pre-booked these flights amid the concerns of exorbitant fares which are charged by the carriers for last-minute travel.

However, the two carriers had on Tuesday said they were taking measures to minimise inconvenience to the passengers whose flights have been cancelled by booking them on alternate flights as well giving them the option of cancelling or rescheduling their travel without any extra cost.

Tags: indigo, flights, goair, faulty engines, dgca
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sreejesh makes comeback, Sardar dropped from CWG bound India squad

2

KriArj Entertainment to remake Woh Kaun Thi, is Shahid Kapoor roped in?

3

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims Russian scientist

4

MIT claims that limitless nuclear fusion energy could soon be available

5

Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham