Structural changes needed in Congress: Rahul on UP loss

But Gandhi also accused BJP of ‘undermining democracy’ through ‘financial power' by staking claim to form governments in Goa and Manipur.

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, whose party lost the Uttar Pradesh elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party winning just 7 seats, on Tuesday said that structural changes are needed in the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ‘undermining democracy’ through ‘financial power and money’ by staking claim to form governments in Goa and Manipur despite coming second-best.

While Congress won 17 seats in Goa as against BJP’s 13, it won 28 seats in Manipur as opposed to BJP’s 21.

On the outcome of the UP elections, Rahul congratulated the BJP, but added that there were multiple reasons for the victory, one of which was polarisation.

"We are in Opposition. You have ups and downs. We had a little down in UP, its fine. We accept that," he added about the Congress’ dismal performance in the Hindi heartland.

Congress on Monday approached the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing into the appointment of former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar as the Chief Minister of Goa by Governor Mridula Sinha. On Tuesday, the apex court ruled that Parrikar’s swearing-in could proceed as planned, but he would have to prove majority on the floor of the House in 2 days instead of 15.

Reacting to the apex court verdict, Congress leader Digvijay Singh claimed it was a ‘great victory for us’.