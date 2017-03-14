The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 14, 2017 | Last Update : 01:58 AM IST

India, All India

No limit on withdrawing money from savings account

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 14, 2017, 12:33 am IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2017, 12:31 am IST

The demonetisation of high value currency notes was announced on November 8, 2016.

All limits placed on cash withdrawals from savings bank account post demonetisation of high denomination currency notes ended on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 All limits placed on cash withdrawals from savings bank account post demonetisation of high denomination currency notes ended on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: All limits placed on cash withdrawals from savings bank account post demonetisation of high denomination currency notes ended on Monday.

Ever since the government announced a surprise ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes constituting 86.9 per cent of the value of total currency in circulation and placed caps on daily and weekly withdrawal limits, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been relaxing these restrictions in phases taking into account the pace of remonetisation.  

Initially, the Reserve Bank removed restriction on cash withdrawal limit from current, cash credit and overdraft accounts effective January 31, 2017. However, the limits on cash withdrawal from savings bank accounts remained in place.

After reviewing the progress of remonetisation, RBI in its last monetary policy meeting held on February 8, 2017 decided to completely remove the restrictions on cash withdrawal limit from savings bank account in two phases.

Accordingly, customers were allowed to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 per week from their savings bank account starting February 20, 2017 from an earlier limit of Rs 24,000 per week. “Effective March 13, 2017, there will be no limits on cash withdrawals from Savings Bank accounts,” RBI said.

The demonetisation of high value currency notes was announced on November 8, 2016 with an aim to battle corruption, black money, counterfeit currency, terror financing and greater digitisation of the economy. In its preliminary assessment of the macro-economic impact of demonetisation, the RBI said the note ban had impacted various sectors in varying degrees, but the adverse impact was transient and felt mainly in November and December 2016.

“The impact moderated significantly in January 2017 and dissipated by and large by mid-February, reflecting  the fast pace of remonetisation. The latest CSO estimates suggest that the impact of demonetisation on gross value added growth was modest,” the RBI said in a report released last week.

Tags: denomination, currency notes, reserve bank of india, savings account

MOST POPULAR

1

Blogger goes on trial for playing 'Pokemon Go' in a church

2

Woman claims removing tumour made her a sex addict

3

Close to 60 percent women think of their ex in bed

4

Most Indians use the internet to find dates: Google

5

Apple's robots that are specifically designed to destroy iPhones

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham