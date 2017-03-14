The Asian Age | News

Fishermen start indefinite fast

PTI
Published : Mar 14, 2017
The stir is being led by fishermen panchayat leaders of the five districts.

Fishermen carry black flags as they take part in the funeral procession fisherman Bridgo. (Photo: PTI)
 Fishermen carry black flags as they take part in the funeral procession fisherman Bridgo. (Photo: PTI)

Nagapattinam(TN): Fishermen in Rameswaram on Monday ended their week-long protest over the killing of a colleague, allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, while those from Tamil Nadu’s five coastal districts began an indefinite fast over the issue and to press for other demands.

Over 5,000 fishermen from Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Tiruvaurur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai began the indefinite fast in front of the head post office here. The stir is being led by fishermen panchayat leaders of the five districts.

Mohandoss, leader of Nagapattinam Fishermen’s Panchayat told reporters that the stir was to press for their demands, including suitable compensation from the Central and State governments to the family of deceased fisherman Bridgo.

He also sought immediate release of all Tamil fishermen from Lankan prisons and retrieval of over 140 fishing boats held by Sri Lanka.

“Our other demands include, rollback of tax on diesel in the state and formation of a separate Union ministry for fisheries welfare,” Mohandoss said, adding the stir would continue till the demands are met.

Meanwhile, Fishermen Association leaders P. Sesuraja and S. Emerite said that they support the stir of their counterparts in Nagapattinam.

They said ending the stir at Rameswaram was temporary and they would leave for Delhi on March 20 to meet Union ministers for discussions on the attacks. The future course of action would be decided after returning the next day, the leaders said.

Earlier in the day, fishermen at Rameswaram withdrew their week-long protest after the funeral of their colleague, held here.

