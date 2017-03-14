The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Mar 14, 2017

Deepa Jayakumar alleges harassment by Sasikala

AGENCIES
Published : Mar 14, 2017, 6:39 am IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2017, 6:44 am IST

Jayakumar alleged that was prevented from visiting the hospital where Jayalalithaa was admitted last year

Deepa Jayakumar
Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of J. Jayalalithaa, on Monday alleged that she is being harassed to prevent her from contesting bypoll in R.K. Nagar Assembly seat to be held on April 12.

Apparently referring to AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala’s camp, she said, “Right from the day I announced that I will be contesting in R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency, I am being harassed in several ways indirectly.”

“I could not even stay at my house and goons are being sent against me. I do not know who (goons) they are...,” she  told reporters.

“Several conspiracies are being hatched to prevent me from contesting in the bypoll,” she alleged. Jayakumar alleged that was prevented from visiting the hospital where Jayalalithaa was admitted last year and was also kept away from taking part in the last rites of the leader.

In an unexpected move, she paid homage at Jayalalithaa’s memorial at the Marina Beach here at around 10 pm and sat there in meditation for some time.

