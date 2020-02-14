Friday, Feb 14, 2020 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

Will strongly tackle drug menace: Home minister

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2020, 2:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2020, 2:37 am IST

The minister categorically said that India would ensure that no drugs either enter or go out of the country.

 Home minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that various law enforcement agencies would further enhance their capabilities to deal with the narcotic menace and ensure that trade and smuggling of these drugs are stopped completely.

He said that India has already adopted a zero policy towards narcotic smuggling and adequate measures have been put in place to deal with the problem.

Narcotic smuggling is one of the biggest sources of terror funding also along with trans-national crime, said the minister, adding that it was important for all countries to launch a joint effort in dealing with narcotic smuggling.

 Mr Shah was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day conference on ‘Combating Drug Trafficking' for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) partner nations in the Capital.

“We have already adopted a zero tolerance policy against any kind of narcotics or drugs. It is our effort to work in close co-ordination with BIMSTEC member nations and along with other nations to wipe out the menace,’’ the minister added.

“India is fully committed to completely finish the narcotic problem and would play a crucial role in the world in this regard. We will leave no stone unturned to tackle the problem strongly and do whatever is required along with other nations also," Mr Shah said.

Officials claimed that since Asian countries are being increasingly affected by narcotic smuggling,  BIMSTEC, which works as a crucial connection between South Asian and Southeast Asian nations is an effective platforms to deal with this increasing this global threat.

 The BIMSTEC is primarily a regional organisation which has seven member countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand along with India.

