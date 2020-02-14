President Kovind keeps his word, meets old friend

During the meeting that lasted 30 minutes, the President had invited Singh to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

BHUBANESWAR: In December 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind had a pleasant experience while attending the platinum jubilee celebrations of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

He could recognise his long-time friend Birabhadra Singh sitting quietly in the audience. He asked his officers to arrange a meeting after the celebrations.

During the meeting that lasted 30 minutes, the President had invited Singh to Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Kovind kept his word and played host to Mr Singh and family who visited the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on February 4.

Mr Singh’s happiness knew no limits when he narrated his feelings to media persons here on Thursday about his recent meeting with Mr Kovind which lasted over 30 minutes. Recalling the moments of his meeting, Mr Singh said President Kovind told my children that

“I know your father and recognised him from his ‘Pagdi’ at Utkal University, Bhubaneswar. I knew him (Singh) by heart since the time we were together.” Birabhadra Singh and President Kovind were Rajya Sabha members from 2001 to 2005.