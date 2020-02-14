Friday, Feb 14, 2020 | Last Update : 02:40 AM IST

India, All India

Jaishankar, Ram Guha in Patel spat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2020, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2020, 2:02 am IST

Historian rubbishes ‘claim’ that Nehru didn’t want Sardar in Cabinet.

S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
 S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday got into a mild spat with historian and author Ramachandra Guha over a claim in a book that India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had not wanted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in his Cabinet after Independence.

It all began when Mr Jaishankar released a biography of late civil servant V.P. Menon, written by Narayani Basu. Menon, as secretary of the then states department, had served under Sardar Patel when he was deputy PM and home minister in 1947. Mr Jaishankar referred to a claim in the book that Nehru had not wanted Sardar Patel in his Cabinet initially. But this claim was rubbished by Mr Guha. Mr Jaishankar, then somewhat sarcastically, said it may be a “good habit” for professors too to read books.

Mr Jaishankar tweeted: “Released an absorbing biography of VP Menon by @narayani_basu. Sharp contrast between Patel’s Menon and Nehru’s Menon. Much awaited justice done to a truly historical figure. Learnt from the book that Nehru did not want Patel in the Cabinet in 1947 and omitted him from the initial Cabinet list. Clearly, a subject for much debate. Noted that the author stood her ground on this revelation.”

Referring to a quote reportedly uttered by Menon that “when Sardar (Patel) died, a deliberate campaign was begun to efface his memory. I know this, because I have seen it, and at times, I fell victim to it myself”, Mr Jaishankar said: “Exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs honest treatment.”

Responding to the claim about Nehru, Guha said: “This is a myth, that has been comprehensively demolished by Prof. Srinath Raghavan... Besides, promoting fake news about, and false rivalries between the builders of modern India is not the job of the foreign minister. He should leave this to the BJP’s IT Cell.” Mr Jaishankar hit back: “Some foreign ministers do read books. May be a good habit for some professors too. In that case, strongly recommend the one I released.”

Tags: s. jaishankar, ramachandra guha

Latest From India

Hafiz Saeed (Photo: File)

Hafiz Saeed sentencing: India doubts ‘efficacy’ of move

Home minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Will strongly tackle drug menace: Home minister

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan

Harsh Vardhan says all measures taken to contain spread

Naxals have filled their armoury by looting firearms such as AK 47 and Insas assault rifles and UBGLs from security forces in the encounters with them.

Maoists-run arm factories in Bastar make rockets, bullets

MOST POPULAR

1

Love is in the ‘app’ this Valentine’s Day!

2

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

3

The Asian Age interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

4

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

5

The Asian Age interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham