Friday, Feb 14, 2020 | Last Update : 02:40 AM IST

India, All India

Cong’s Delhi show very disappointing: Jyotiraditya Scindia

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 14, 2020, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2020, 2:07 am IST

Congress spokesperson and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Sarmishta, has earlier echoed similar sentiments.

Jyotiraditya Scindia
 Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal: Describing the decimation of the Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections as ‘very disappointing’, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia Thursday felt the urgency for “reinventing the Congress with a ‘new ideology, new thinking and new style of functioning’”.

Talking to reporters at Prithvipur in Tikamgarh district of the Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Scindia said, “The results of the Delhi elections for the party are very disappointing. The party needs to reinvent itself with new thinking, new ideology and a new way of functioning”.

“The country has changed. The Congress has to reinvent itself accordingly. In the new era, we have to go to the people with new thinking,” he said.

Mr Scindia, who lost the last Lok Sabha elections from his family bastion of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, has several times in the past broached the idea of overhauling the Congress completely to make the party relevant to a fast-changing India.

Incidentally, Congress spokesperson and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Sarmishta, has earlier echoed similar sentiments. “We are again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection. Time for action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at the state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots’ connect- all are factors,” she said in a tweet Tuesday, when results of the Delhi polls were announced.

Tags: delhi assembly elections, jyotiraditya scindia

Latest From India

Hafiz Saeed (Photo: File)

Hafiz Saeed sentencing: India doubts ‘efficacy’ of move

Home minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Will strongly tackle drug menace: Home minister

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan

Harsh Vardhan says all measures taken to contain spread

Naxals have filled their armoury by looting firearms such as AK 47 and Insas assault rifles and UBGLs from security forces in the encounters with them.

Maoists-run arm factories in Bastar make rockets, bullets

MOST POPULAR

1

Love is in the ‘app’ this Valentine’s Day!

2

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

3

The Asian Age interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

4

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

5

The Asian Age interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham