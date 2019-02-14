Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 06:37 PM IST

India, All India

'No words for cowardly act': Politicians condemn Pulwama attack

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2019, 5:59 pm IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2019, 6:27 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were among the first to condemn the attack.

Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Srinagar/New Delhi: Politicians across parties expressed their shock at the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in J&K’s Pulwama on Thursday in which at least 12 soldiers were killed.

Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Governor Satyapal Malik said, “Forces responsible for the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove presence. Visibly it seems to be guided from across border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility.”

Condemning the attack, Arun Jaitley said, “Attack on CRPF in Pulwama, J&K is cowardice and condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyrs and we stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act.”

“We strongly condemn this cowardly attack, we extend condolences to the kin of the jawans who were martyred. This is the 18th big terror attack in the last 5 years under this Modi government,” Randeep Surjewala said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the families of the CRPF soliders who were killed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the country must stand united in this moment of grief.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot also expressed their sadness.

Reports suggest that the terrorists triggered the blast while the CRPF personnel were plying through the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

