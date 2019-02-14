'No words for cowardly act': Politicians condemn Pulwama attack

Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were among the first to condemn the attack.

Srinagar/New Delhi: Politicians across parties expressed their shock at the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in J&K’s Pulwama on Thursday in which at least 12 soldiers were killed.

Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

Governor Satyapal Malik said, “Forces responsible for the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove presence. Visibly it seems to be guided from across border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility.”

Condemning the attack, Arun Jaitley said, “Attack on CRPF in Pulwama, J&K is cowardice and condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyrs and we stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act.”

“We strongly condemn this cowardly attack, we extend condolences to the kin of the jawans who were martyred. This is the 18th big terror attack in the last 5 years under this Modi government,” Randeep Surjewala said.

I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the families of the CRPF soliders who were killed.

Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 14, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the country must stand united in this moment of grief.

Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama (J&K). I strongly condemn the terror attack on CRPF convoy in which many casualties are feared. India must stand united in this moment of grief — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 14, 2019

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot also expressed their sadness.

Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of so many @crpfindia #jawans in terrorist attack in #Pulwama district of #JammuAndKashmir. Strongly condemn the cowardly act and condolences to the bereaved families. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 14, 2019

Reports suggest that the terrorists triggered the blast while the CRPF personnel were plying through the Srinagar-Jammu highway.