Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:22 AM IST

India, All India

Over 2 dozen J&K students hurt in blast at tuition centre

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2019, 2:03 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2019, 2:03 am IST

2 Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in firefight in Budgam district.

Injured students being rushed to a hospital in Pulwama on Wednesday. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)
 Injured students being rushed to a hospital in Pulwama on Wednesday. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)

SRINAGAR: More than two dozen students were injured in a mysterious blast at a tuition centre in Narbal, Kakapora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s southern district of Pulwama.

The police said that at around 2.30 pm “some explosion” took place inside the class room of 10th standard at a private school known as Falah-e-Millat Institute at Narbal being used a tuition centre during the winter vacations. It, however, said that only 12 students sustained injuries in the impact of the blast. “They were rushed to the hospital and are stated to be stable,” the police added.

It added that a police team, including forensic experts which has taken up the investigations, is ascertaining the nature and circumstances of the blast.

The medical officer of the government public health centre at Kakapora said the 14 students with splinter injuries were brought there for treatment. Three of them were referred to a Srinagar hospital and an equal number of others to the district hospital in Pulwama for specialised treatment, he added. Reports said that 14 more injured students were treated at sub-district hospital in the highway town of Pampore and at other medical facilities in the district.

Governor, Satya Pal Malik deeply regretted the “unfortunate incident” and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. He also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 for each victim.

Earlier during the day, two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a firefight with the security forces in Gopal Pora area of Chadoora tehsil of central district of Budgam.

The police identified the slain men as Hilal Ahmad Wani and Shoaib Muhammad Lone alias Mursi of the Hizb.

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, falah-e-millat institute

Latest From India

Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

BJP using governor Malik to fulfil agenda: Mehbooba Mufti

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders during a protest over the Rafale deal at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Asian age)

Rahul Gandhi pooh-poohs CAG report on defence deal

Union minister Arun Jaitley.

Truth has triumphed in Rafale, says Arun Jaitley

Sonia Gandhi

Centre’s philosophy is bluff, bluster & intimidation: Sonia Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

2

Indian millennials looking for love in matrimony

3

Mamata Banerjee prayed in front of Gandhi statue 'to remove BJP'

4

How PM Modi's tweet blossomed love between Lankan girl, Indian boy?

5

3 Indian-Americans convicted in multi-million dollar money-laundering scheme

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham