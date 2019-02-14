On Valentine's Day, Congress picks on BJP on Twitter

Congress shared caricatures of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, other top BJP leaders and ministers.

The Congress jabbed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his name-changing spree in the state. (Photo: INC | Congress)

New Delhi: On Valentine’s Day, the Congress’s social media team shred the BJP meme by meme. Congress shared caricatures of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, other top BJP leaders and ministers. The opposition party targeted each minister on different issues.

The meme for Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reads: "The Silencer: You say it best, when you say nothing at all!"

Congress took a swipe at Union Minister Smriti Irani over the row in the past over her educational qualification.

On Tuesday, which was celebrated as Hug Day in the Valentine’s week, the Congress took swipe at BJP with a video of the famous video of Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi during the monsoon session of parliament last July.