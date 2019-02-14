On Valentine's Day, Congress picks on BJP on Twitter

Congress shared caricatures of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, other top BJP leaders and ministers.
New Delhi: On Valentine’s Day, the Congress’s social media team shred the BJP meme by meme. Congress shared caricatures of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, other top BJP leaders and ministers. The opposition party targeted each minister on different issues.
The Accidental Chowkidar: Chori chori, Chupke Chupke
The Accidental Chowkidar: Chori chori, Chupke Chupke
The meme for Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reads: "The Silencer: You say it best, when you say nothing at all!"
The Silencer: You say it best, when you say nothing at all!
❤️🤗 #LoveNotHate pic.twitter.com/5ygUCel4WR
Congress took a swipe at Union Minister Smriti Irani over the row in the past over her educational qualification.
The Walking-Talking Meme: Main Tulsi, Yale ke garden ki!
❤️🤗 #LoveNotHate pic.twitter.com/thlfUGqziz
The Fast and Furious: Chal chhaiyya chhaiyya x2
❤🤗 #LoveNotHate pic.twitter.com/mIoGWw4Az7
The Player: Nayak nahi, khalnayak hoon main!
❤🤗 #LoveNotHate pic.twitter.com/rxycdzXx0p
On Tuesday, which was celebrated as Hug Day in the Valentine’s week, the Congress took swipe at BJP with a video of the famous video of Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi during the monsoon session of parliament last July.