Delhi vs Centre: Unfortunate as SC judgement offers no clarity, says AAP

PTI
People of Delhi will continue to suffer, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said after SC referred issue of clarity on division of power.

AAP said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the Supreme Court judgement that delivered a split verdict on who controls services in the National Capital Territory. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the Supreme Court judgement that delivered a split verdict on who controls services in the National Capital Territory.

People of Delhi will continue to suffer, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters after the Supreme Court referred the issue of clarity on division of powers between the Delhi government and the Centre to a larger bench.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed on disputes relating to the Anti-Corruption Branch, setting up of a commission of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of pubic prosecutors.

