BJP in UP, Cong in MP examples in 'state terror': Mayawati

'People should decide what is the difference between the Congress and BJP governments,' said Mayawati.

Mayawati strong statement came after 14 Aligarh Muslim University students were booked for sedition on Tuesday night and the Madhya Pradesh government imposed the National Security Act on Muslims on charges of cow slaughter earlier in the month. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh are examples of "state terror" and should be condemned, BSP chief Mayawati said on Thursday.

Her strong statement came after 14 Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students were booked for sedition on Tuesday night and the Madhya Pradesh government imposed the National Security Act (NSA) on Muslims on charges of cow slaughter earlier in the month.

"Congress government in MP like BJP slapped atrocious NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now the Uttar Pradesh BJP government has booked 14 AMU students under notorious sedition charges. Both are examples of state terror and condemnable," Mayawati said in a statement issued here.

"People should decide what is the difference between the Congress and BJP governments," she added.

In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, 14 students, including the AMU students union chief, were booked under sedition charges after some students and a TV channel crew got into an altercation over reports of a visit by AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi. The TV channel crew on Tuesday was reportedly roughed up and their camera was broken in the university premises while the campus security and UP Police refused to take action.

In Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, authorities slapped NSA and jailed on three Muslim men for allegedly killing a cow in Khandwa earlier this month.

