The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 | Last Update : 11:37 PM IST

India, All India

Sunny Leone 'warding off evil eyes' from crops in rural Andhra Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 14, 2018, 5:22 pm IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2018, 5:23 pm IST

A farmer in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district has been using a poster of Sunny Leone in a red bikini to ward off evil eyes.

In rural India, farmers often use straw-filled scarecrows with an upside down clay pitcher resembling a human head to scare birds away from fields. (Representational Image)
 In rural India, farmers often use straw-filled scarecrows with an upside down clay pitcher resembling a human head to scare birds away from fields. (Representational Image)

Nellore: It’s bizarre but true. A farmer in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district has been using a poster of actor Sunny Leone clad in a red bikini to ward off evil eyes from his large field of crops.

45-year-old Chenchu Reddy of Banda Kindi Palle village is not a fan of the Indian-American porn-star, but has found her picture effective to keep the "evil eyes" of fellow villagers off his bumper crop of cauliflower and cabbages.

“This year, I have a good crop on 10 acres. This has been attracting unnecessary attention of villagers and passersby. To ward off their evil eye, I thought of this idea of putting up the big flax poster of Sunny Leone a couple of days ago,” he said on Tuesday.

Apparently, this strategy is working as Leone is attracting people's attention.

“The trick has worked. Nobody is looking at my crop now,” Reddy said.

In rural India, farmers often use straw-filled scarecrows with an upside down clay pitcher resembling a human head to scare birds away from fields.

Superstition-steeped farmers also use ugly, fearsome dolls called "bommalu" in Telugu to block the evil eye.

But this is probably the first time that the poster of a porn-star in a bikini has been used for the purpose.

Reddy also does not care about agriculture or police officials finding his act indecent.

“The officials never bother to come to our fields to find out our problems. Why should they have any objection?” he asked.

Tags: farmer, sunny leone, evil eyes, bumper crop
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore

MOST POPULAR

1

West used ‘lizards’ to spy on Iran’s nuke programme: Ayatollah Khameini’s adviser

2

Man swears revenge for entire family’s murder, turns out it was own son

3

Madhubala’s 85th birthday: Mistress of beauty, stardom and tragedy

4

Fake buttocks Charlie: Smuggler arrested with cocaine stuffed in rear

5

Expert shares 5 tips to make your day Valentine's Day sizzle

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham