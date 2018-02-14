Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt over policy on Kashmir

The Congress has been terming the alliance between the BJP and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir “unholy” since its inception.

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the government over its Kashmir policy.

“PDP says ‘talks’ with Pakistan. BJP Defence Minister says ‘Pakistan will pay the price’. While our soldiers pay with their blood for BJP/PDP’s opportunistic alliance and non-existent Kashmir policy; Modiji dithers,” he tweeted. The Congress has been terming the alliance between the BJP and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir “unholy” since its inception.

On Monday, following an attack on a CRPF camp in Srinagar, J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had called for India-Pakistan talks to resolve the long-pending issue of Kashmir. “Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed (in the state). I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesn’t matter. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option,” she said. On the same day, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that Pakistan will pay for this misadventure.