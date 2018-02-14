The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt over policy on Kashmir

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2018, 1:17 am IST

The Congress has been terming the alliance between the BJP and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir “unholy” since its inception.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: AP)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the government over its Kashmir policy.

“PDP says ‘talks’ with Pakistan. BJP Defence Minister says ‘Pakistan will pay the price’. While our soldiers pay with their blood for BJP/PDP’s opportunistic alliance and non-existent Kashmir policy; Modiji dithers,” he tweeted. The Congress has been terming the alliance between the BJP and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir “unholy” since its inception.

On Monday, following an attack on a CRPF camp in Srinagar, J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had called for India-Pakistan talks to resolve the long-pending issue of Kashmir. “Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed (in the state). I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesn’t matter. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option,” she said. On the same day, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that Pakistan will pay for this misadventure. 

Tags: rahul gandhi, mehbooba mufti, nirmala sitharaman

MOST POPULAR

1

Dunkirk star Harry Styles' LA mansion on the market

2

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

3

Ignored by Cong, transgender stands independently for Ludhiana elections

4

Spinal fluid from swindled victims floods Pak medical black market

5

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham