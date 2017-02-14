Justice C S Karnan fails to appear before Supreme Court over contempt notice

A seven-judge bench had on February 8 asked him to show cause on Monday.

London: A gang of thieves carried out a Mission Impossible-style heist in which they broke into a warehouse in Britain and stole rare antique books worth nearly £2 million.

The gang of three targeted the warehouse in Heathrow and made off with over 160 books dating back to the 15th century. They reportedly climbed on to the building’s roof and bored holes through the reinforced glass-fibre skylights before rappelling down 40 feet of rope, somehow avoiding sophisticated motion sensor alarms.

There is speculation the raid was done to order because the titles would be impossible to sell to a major dealer or auction house.