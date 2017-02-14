The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, All India

Justice C S Karnan fails to appear before Supreme Court over contempt notice

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 14, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2017, 2:05 am IST

A seven-judge bench had on February 8 asked him to show cause on Monday.

Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

London: A gang of thieves carried out a Mission Impossible-style heist in which they broke into a warehouse in Britain and stole rare antique books worth nearly £2 million.

The gang of three targeted the warehouse in Heathrow and made off with over 160 books dating back to the 15th century. They reportedly climbed on to the building’s roof and bored holes through the reinforced glass-fibre skylights before rappelling down 40 feet of rope, somehow avoiding sophisticated motion sensor alarms.

There is speculation the raid was done to order because the titles would be impossible to sell to a major dealer or auction house.    

Tags: britain, heathrow, speculation

MOST POPULAR

1

The best workout for men to help men last long in sex

2

Beyonce's viral pregnancy announcement pic gets a five-storey mural

3

Adele and Beyonce rule at this year's Grammys

4

Irfan's fitting reply to awkward question about being Muslim

5

Coins balanced in near impossible ways in viral video

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham