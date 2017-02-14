J&K: 9 jawans injured in encounter with militants

While forces were conducting search operation in Parray Mohalla, hiding militants fired on them, triggering an encounter, an official said.

Srinagar: Nine jawans were on Tuesday injured in an encounter with militants in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. The security forces also gunned down one militant.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district this morning following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, the official said.

He said while the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

Firing was going on when last rep orts came in, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.