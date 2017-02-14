The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 9 jawans injured in encounter with militants

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 14, 2017, 8:33 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2017, 9:11 am IST

While forces were conducting search operation in Parray Mohalla, hiding militants fired on them, triggering an encounter, an official said.

(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Srinagar: Nine jawans were on Tuesday injured in an encounter with militants in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. The security forces also gunned down one militant.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district this morning following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, the official said.

He said while the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

Firing was going on when last rep orts came in, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

Tags: encounter, militants, security forces, bandipora encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

The best workout for men to help men last long in sex

2

Beyonce's viral pregnancy announcement pic gets a five-storey mural

3

Adele and Beyonce rule at this year's Grammys

4

Irfan's fitting reply to awkward question about being Muslim

5

Coins balanced in near impossible ways in viral video

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham