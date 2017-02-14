The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017 | Last Update : 06:42 PM IST

India, All India

India saw more bombings than Iraq, Afghanistan and Pak in 2016: report

PTI
Published : Feb 14, 2017, 5:42 pm IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2017, 5:43 pm IST

There were 406 such incidents, which include IED and ordnance explosive blasts, in the country.

March proved to be most deadliest in India with a maximum of 42 incidents being recorded in this month in 2016. (Representational Image)
 March proved to be most deadliest in India with a maximum of 42 incidents being recorded in this month in 2016. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: India witnessed the maximum bombings in the world last year, even more than war-torn Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a report.

There were 406 such incidents, which include IED and ordnance explosive blasts, in the country. Iraq came second with almost half the number at 221, the report by the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) said though it did not mention the casualties.

NBDC functions as the nodal post-blasts investigation department under country’s federal contingency force NSG. The report did sound a word of caution on the global data saying the centre obtained these figures from “open source“.

Neighbouring Pakistan witnessed a total of 161 incidents during 2016 followed by Afghanistan where 132 bombings were recorded, 92 in Turkey, 71 in Thailand, 63 in South Africa, 56 in Syria, Egypt 42 and 29 in Bangladesh among others.

“This does not reflect the exact number and details of the incident,” the National Security Guard’s NBDC said in its annual compilation of such incidents called ‘Bombshell’.

Out of the total 406 incidents reported during this period in India, 337 were triggered using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) while the rest 69 occurred using ordnance explosives like grenades or ammunition shells.

The report delved deeper and analysed that the maximum of IED blasts in a week in India, at 63, occurred on Thursdays, followed by 50 on Wednesdays and so on.

March proved to be most deadliest in India with a maximum of 42 incidents being recorded in this month in 2016 followed by 36 in April. “The data...has been obtained from police records available from time to time. This does not reflect the exact number and details of the incident,” the report added.

The NBDC report, published last week, also reported that Jammu and Kashmir saw an over 121 per cent rise in blast and IED related incidents after the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani in the Valley in July last year.

While 14 IED bombing incidents were reported in JK in 2015, the numbers went up to 31 last year. “J and K saw an increase in blast incidents and casualities particularly after the death of Burhan Wani,” the report said. The fatalities by way of IED blasts in J and K last year rose to five from four in 2015. Non-fatal causalities in the state also rose from 21 to 36 during the same period, the report added.

Talking about the targets of these bombings, both IED and ordnance explosives, the report found in J and K “security forces remained the prime targets of the terrorists” last year.

The maximum attacks at 55 per cent were faced by security forces followed by members of public 41 per cent and VIPs 4 per cent in the state.

Tags: explosive blasts, bombings, ied blasts
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

A Pakistani official just extended a visa till 'Feb 31'

2

Search engines to 'help tackle' copyright infringing

3

28-hour countdown for ISRO's record satellite launch begins

4

Cam sites allow people to send virtual oral sex

5

Kangana Ranaut admits to being in a relationship, wants to get married this year

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham