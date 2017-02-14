The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017 | Last Update : 04:22 AM IST

India, All India

Double amputee rides into record books

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Feb 14, 2017, 2:29 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2017, 2:27 am IST

Gota Satish Singh, a double amputee from Rayagada town, covered the distance in 165 days preaching peace and brotherhood.

Satish had set out on his journey on a 350-cc Royal Enfield bike from hometown Rayagada with an aim to better his earlier feat.
 Satish had set out on his journey on a 350-cc Royal Enfield bike from hometown Rayagada with an aim to better his earlier feat.

Rayagada (Odisha): Defying all his physical challenges and financial constraints, a 36-year-old man has successfully travelled 50,000 km covering 29 states and five Union Territories.

Gota Satish Singh, a double amputee from Rayagada town, covered the distance in 165 days preaching peace and brotherhood among all citizens of the country.

His feat also helped him register his name in the Guinness Book of World Records. The earlier record was 38,000 km.

On September 2, 2016, Satish had set out on his journey on a 350-cc Royal Enfield bike from hometown Rayagada with an aim to better his earlier feat.

Worth mentioning, Satish chose September 2 to start the journey as he had lost his legs on the same day 12 years ago in 2005.

His aim was to create history by entering into Guinness and Limca Book of Records as a solo motorcycle rider in the physically challenged category and general category as well.

The MBA graduate lost his legs in a train accident at the age of 26 and underwent surgery for amputation. Post surgery, he slipped into a state of depression. After struggling for months, he bounced back to life with a pair of prosthetic legs and life thereafter has been inspirational.

According to reports, Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan had extended a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to Satish after coming to know about his inspirational journey. Coincidentally, September 2 happens to be the birthday of the popular actor.

Tags: royal enfield, physical challenges, guinness book of world records
Location: India, Odisha

MOST POPULAR

1

The best workout for men to help men last long in sex

2

Beyonce's viral pregnancy announcement pic gets a five-storey mural

3

Adele and Beyonce rule at this year's Grammys

4

Irfan's fitting reply to awkward question about being Muslim

5

Coins balanced in near impossible ways in viral video

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham