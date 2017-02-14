Double amputee rides into record books

Gota Satish Singh, a double amputee from Rayagada town, covered the distance in 165 days preaching peace and brotherhood.

Rayagada (Odisha): Defying all his physical challenges and financial constraints, a 36-year-old man has successfully travelled 50,000 km covering 29 states and five Union Territories.

Gota Satish Singh, a double amputee from Rayagada town, covered the distance in 165 days preaching peace and brotherhood among all citizens of the country.

His feat also helped him register his name in the Guinness Book of World Records. The earlier record was 38,000 km.

On September 2, 2016, Satish had set out on his journey on a 350-cc Royal Enfield bike from hometown Rayagada with an aim to better his earlier feat.

Worth mentioning, Satish chose September 2 to start the journey as he had lost his legs on the same day 12 years ago in 2005.

His aim was to create history by entering into Guinness and Limca Book of Records as a solo motorcycle rider in the physically challenged category and general category as well.

The MBA graduate lost his legs in a train accident at the age of 26 and underwent surgery for amputation. Post surgery, he slipped into a state of depression. After struggling for months, he bounced back to life with a pair of prosthetic legs and life thereafter has been inspirational.

According to reports, Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan had extended a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to Satish after coming to know about his inspirational journey. Coincidentally, September 2 happens to be the birthday of the popular actor.