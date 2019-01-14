The Asian Age | News

Woman accuses Pak High Commission staffer of touching ‘inappropriately’

Published : Jan 14, 2019
A senior police official said the matter was sorted out after the man apologised to the woman. (Photo: Facebook | Pakistan High Commission New Delhi)
New Delhi: A staffer of the Pakistan High Commission was taken to a city police station for reportedly touching a woman inappropriately, the police said on Monday.

The woman and the staffer were brought to Sarojini Nagar police station on Sunday, they said.

According to the woman, the man touched her inappropriately in the market, a claim rejected by the staffer.

The man said his hand merely brushed past the woman due to the heavy crowd in the market, police said.

A senior police official said the matter was sorted out after the man apologised to the woman.

The police also denied media reports that the staffer was detained.

Tags: pakistan high commission delhi, pakistan high commission staffer
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

