The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 14, 2019 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

India, All India

Row over cutting of trees for helipad ahead of PM Modi's Odisha visit

PTI
Published : Jan 14, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2019, 10:52 am IST

Several trees were cut near railway station ground in Balangir to build temporary helipad without taking prior permission, says official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend an official function where he will launch a host of projects, besides addressing BJP rally in western Odisha town during his visit. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend an official function where he will launch a host of projects, besides addressing BJP rally in western Odisha town during his visit. (Photo: File | PTI)

Balangir (Odisha): Two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Balangir district, a row surfaced on Sunday over alleged cutting of trees to prepare a temporary helipad.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Balangir, Sameer Satpathy said several trees were cut near the railway station ground in the district to prepare a temporary helipad without obtaining prior permission.

Satpathy added that an inquiry in this regard has been ordered.

Union Petroleum Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, however, claimed that people who are "afraid" of the Prime Minister's visit are trying to spread a false campaign by "misusing" forest officials.

"Following the direction of the DFO, a team will visit the site in order to ascertain the number of trees felled in the area," said Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Babaji Charan Raul.

Since the area happens to be under the jurisdiction of the railways, an official of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said they are also conducting an inquiry into the matter.

"We are doing our own enquiry on the subject," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of ECoR, JP Mishra said, adding, preparation of such a helipad is the task of the public works department (PWD) of the state government.

Pradhan added, "It is the local administration which decides as to where the prime minister's helicopter will land."

PM Modi is slated to attend an official function where he will launch a host of projects, besides addressing a BJP rally in the western Odisha town during his visit.

Tags: pm modi, balangir
Location: India, Odisha

MOST POPULAR

1

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

2

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

3

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

4

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

5

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham