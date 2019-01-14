Naveen Patnaik woos anganwadi workers with eyes on poll

The hike will come into effect retrospectively from October 1, 2018, a government release said.

Bhubaneswar: After women self-help groups, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is now eying to woo anganwadi workers to canvass for the party in the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha workers.

The CM, who on Satur-day announced several sops for Anganwadi workers and helpers, believes the ruling BJD would immensely benefit if Ang-awandi workers worked for the party during the elections. The state has over one lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers.

As per the chief minister’s announcement, Anganwadi workers in the state, who drew Rs 6,000 will now get Rs 7,500 per month, of which the Centre will give `4,800 and the state’s share is Rs 2,700.

Similarly, the monthly honorarium of mini- Anganwadi workers has been hiked to Rs 5,375 from Rs 4,125 per month. Anganwadi helpers will now receive Rs 3,750 as opposed to the earlier amount of Rs 3,000 per month. The hike will come into effect retrospectively from October 1, 2018, a government release said.

Besides, the state government has also increased the retirement age of these grassroots workers from 60 to 62 years old, the official communication stated.

“At the time of exit at the age of 62 years, Anganwadi workers, mini-Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers will be given a lump-sum incentive of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively as a measure of social security,” said the chief minister.

He also announced a 15-day summer vacation for them and filling 50 per cent of supervisor posts from anganwadi workers.

The chief minister had earlier announced that Anganwadi workers, mini-Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers would be covered under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.