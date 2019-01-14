The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 14, 2019 | Last Update : 07:10 PM IST

India, All India

In pre-poll survey on NaMo app, PM Modi seeks feedback from citizens

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 14, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2019, 6:11 pm IST

It asked people to rate the government, local BJP leaders and even whether they think the 'mahagathbandhan' in their area will work.

PM Modi asked everyone to fill the survey and urge others to do as well. (Photo; PTI | File)
 PM Modi asked everyone to fill the survey and urge others to do as well. (Photo; PTI | File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed citizens to fill a survey launched on his “Narendra Modi or NaMo” app that would, he says, help the party gear up better for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The detailed survey is spread across nine tabs.

It asked people to rate the government, local BJP leaders and even whether they think the "mahagathbandhan" in their area will work.

In a video on Facebook and Twitter, PM Modi said, “I want your direct feedback through the survey on the NaMo app. Your feedback matters. Your feedback on various issues will help us take important decisions.”

PM Modi asked everyone to fill the survey and urge others to do as well.

The survey begins by asking respondents to rate the government on various promises like - affordable health care, "farmer prosperity", corruption-free governance, Swachh Bharat, national security, economy, infrastructure creation, uplifting the poor and marginalised, job opportunities and rural electrification.

"How do you rate the performance of the Modi government," it asks.

Other questions are:

  1. Which of the following issues is a prime consideration when you are voting - cleanliness, employment, education, law and order, price rise, corruption, farmer welfare.
  2. Name three most popular BJP leaders in your constituency.
  3. Do you think the working culture of the government of India is improving? ('yes' or 'no' question)
  4. Are you feeling more optimistic than before about India's future?
  5. Do you see any impact of the proposed mahagathbandhan in your constituency?
  6. Will you be interested in volunteering for the BJP?
  7. Have you donated to the BJP?
  8. Have you got NaMo merchandise?

This survey reflects the BJP’s attempt to amp up its campaign for re-election due in May after its recent state poll defeats and Rafale attacks from Congress and a resurgent opposition uniting against the BJP.

The NaMo app also offers BJP and PM Modi merchandise like T-shirts (with the message NaMo Again) and mugs and seeks donations and volunteers.

Tags: pm modi, namo app, 2019 lok sabha elections, mahagathbandhan, bjp
Location: India, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

2

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

3

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

4

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

5

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham