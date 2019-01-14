In pre-poll survey on NaMo app, PM Modi seeks feedback from citizens

It asked people to rate the government, local BJP leaders and even whether they think the 'mahagathbandhan' in their area will work.

PM Modi asked everyone to fill the survey and urge others to do as well. (Photo; PTI | File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed citizens to fill a survey launched on his “Narendra Modi or NaMo” app that would, he says, help the party gear up better for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The detailed survey is spread across nine tabs.

In a video on Facebook and Twitter, PM Modi said, “I want your direct feedback through the survey on the NaMo app. Your feedback matters. Your feedback on various issues will help us take important decisions.”

PM Modi asked everyone to fill the survey and urge others to do as well.

The survey begins by asking respondents to rate the government on various promises like - affordable health care, "farmer prosperity", corruption-free governance, Swachh Bharat, national security, economy, infrastructure creation, uplifting the poor and marginalised, job opportunities and rural electrification.

"How do you rate the performance of the Modi government," it asks.

Other questions are:

Which of the following issues is a prime consideration when you are voting - cleanliness, employment, education, law and order, price rise, corruption, farmer welfare. Name three most popular BJP leaders in your constituency. Do you think the working culture of the government of India is improving? ('yes' or 'no' question) Are you feeling more optimistic than before about India's future? Do you see any impact of the proposed mahagathbandhan in your constituency? Will you be interested in volunteering for the BJP? Have you donated to the BJP? Have you got NaMo merchandise?

This survey reflects the BJP’s attempt to amp up its campaign for re-election due in May after its recent state poll defeats and Rafale attacks from Congress and a resurgent opposition uniting against the BJP.

The NaMo app also offers BJP and PM Modi merchandise like T-shirts (with the message NaMo Again) and mugs and seeks donations and volunteers.